Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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chiefatpawleys's avatar
chiefatpawleys
5dEdited

Question? Why is Israel the Only Nation on this Planet that has to Fight and Give Blood Everyday for Its Survival? Just Asking? 😢🙌🙌

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mac's avatar
mac
5d

October 7 served as a wakeup call to Jewish people around the world that their enemies are still there and still hate them. Sergeant B and the young people of his generation who have fought the war against Amalek since that day answered the call of duty. They are heroes and heroines and have proven themselves worthy successors to the Generation of 1948.

May G-d continue to bless Israel and the young men and women who defend her in the IDF, IAF and Israeli Navy. Am Yisrael Chai!

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