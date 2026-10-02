On the eve of Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, Netanel Shukrun went with his 16-year-old son to a spring near Neve Tzuf in Judea and Samaria. Shukrun, a father of six, was sitting in his car when a gunman opened fire. In the final seconds before he was shot, Shukrun managed to warn his son, allowing him to escape. Shukrun was rushed to the hospital and later died of his wounds.

The attacker was identified as a Hamas terrorist. He fled the scene, while still armed, before IDF troops tracked him to a hospital near Ramallah and arrested him.

Hamas officially praised the shooting. Shukrun’s horrible murder showed what happens when Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure succeeds in turning plans into action.

Just three days later, terror struck again. An attacker rammed his vehicle into a checkpoint near Modi’in, seriously wounding an IDF reservist. While it remains unclear whether the attacker was affiliated with Hamas or another terrorist organization, another Israeli family is now living through the painful consequences of terrorism. Across the country, the nation continues to pray for the wounded soldier’s recovery.

Hamas, contrary to the beliefs of some, is not confined to the Gaza Strip.

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Hamas does not govern in Judea and Samaria as it did in Gaza. Perhaps there are no Hamas battalions openly maneuvering through Ramallah or Nablus.

But that does not mean Hamas is not there. Quite the contrary.

For years, Hamas has worked to build terrorist networks beneath the surface — recruiting operatives, financing cells, acquiring weapons and directing attacks against Israelis.

Its activity is more clandestine. Cells are recruited and armed in secret. Weapons and explosives are concealed. Operatives can receive money, instructions and assistance from commanders hundreds of kilometers away.

Sometimes we only see that network when an attack succeeds. Much of the IDF’s work is making sure it never reaches that point.

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Hamas may look different in Judea and Samaria. That does not make it any less dangerous.

Consider just a few examples from recent days/weeks:

Terrorist infrastructure (23/9): During an operation to confiscate weapons in Qalqiya, Judea and Samaria, two shafts dug underground were located, approximately 12 meters deep. Weapons were found near the shafts, including an M16 rifle, a hunting rifle, a handgun, and ammunition, which were confiscated by troops.

A ten-member Hamas cell (06/9): Earlier this month, Israeli security forces dismantled a Hamas cell that had been working to advance attacks against Israelis. Among the weapons uncovered were explosives intended for manufacturing explosive devices — and a rocket. Yes, a rocket in Judea and Samaria.

Terror directed from hundreds of kilometers away (10/9): Farah Hamed, a senior Hamas operative eliminated this month, had previously operated in Judea and Samaria before being released to Gaza in the 2011 Gilad Shalit prisoner exchange. From Gaza, he continued recruiting and directing operatives to advance attacks in Judea and Samaria.

More than 200 wanted individuals apprehended in one week: During a single week in July, IDF troops apprehended more than 200 wanted individuals across Judea and Samaria, including Hamas-affiliated suspects and individuals suspected of planning attacks, manufacturing explosive devices and trafficking weapons. Troops also confiscated weapons, weapons-manufacturing equipment and funds designated for terrorist activity. Share

Security forces located two shafts in Judea and Samaria area

The IDF Chief of the General Staff at the scene of the shooting attack in the Neve Tzuf area

These cases are different, but together they show the challenge: the cell can be local, the money can come from elsewhere, and the person giving the orders can be hundreds of kilometers away.

That is what prevention looks like before it becomes a headline.

And this is something I think about often in my role as the IDF’s International Spokesperson.

Much of my job is explaining Israeli military operations after they happen: why soldiers entered a particular area, why someone was arrested, why weapons were confiscated.

But there is another question that matters just as much: What might have happened if we had not acted?

A weapon confiscated cannot be fired. An explosive device discovered cannot be detonated. A terrorist cell dismantled cannot carry out the attack it was preparing.

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There will rarely be a headline about the family that made it home safely because an attack never happened.

This week, there were headlines.

One family is mourning Netanel Shukrun. Another family is sitting beside the hospital bed of a seriously wounded reservist, hoping and praying for his recovery.

That is why the IDF continues to operate every day against terrorist networks in Judea and Samaria.

To quieter days,

Lt. Col. Ariella