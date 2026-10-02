Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
Oct 2

May Hashem continue to bless the efforts of the IDF to protect Israel. Am Yisrael Chai. 🇮🇱✡️

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The Holy Land News's avatar
The Holy Land News
Oct 2

Did you know that Hamas is also very active in France?

https://crazyaboutisrael.quora.com/HOW-DO-YOU-SAY-APOCALYPSE-IN-FRENCH-THE-SAME-COWARD-macron-WHO-HAS-BEEN-LECTURING-ISRAEL-WITH-HIS-EVIL-SPEECH-FOR-Y?ch=10&oid=256699027&share

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