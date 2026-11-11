Hamas spent years investing in tunnels and military infrastructure while Gaza’s civilian needs remained ignored. As winter approaches, the IDF is working with international partners to facilitate the entry of winter supplies, repair sewage systems, and protect civilians.

Winter is approaching, bringing serious challenges for civilians across the Gaza Strip. Heavy rainfall, flooding, and falling temperatures pose problems for families living in temporary shelters, particularly where water and sewage infrastructure has been damaged by the war.

That’s why the IDF, through the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), has been spending months preparing Gaza for the colder months.

The IDF continues facilitating approximately 4,200 aid trucks weekly, carrying food, water, fuel, medicine, and shelter materials. It is also coordinating with the Board of Peace, the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries to strengthen winter preparedness.

Thousands of Tents and Winter Supplies

Over recent months, more than 91,000 tents have entered Gaza, alongside 8,200 trucks carrying winter supplies, including blankets, tarpaulins, winter clothing, and other essentials.

COGAT has also approved more than 820 requests from international organizations to bring humanitarian equipment into Gaza. Unfortunately, approximately half have not yet resulted in deliveries, partly because of logistical and budgetary challenges faced by the organizations themselves, without connection to the IDF or other Israeli institutions.

The IDF continues coordinating with humanitarian partners to facilitate these deliveries and address outstanding needs.

Just a few of the thousands of tents that have been brought into the Gaza Strip in recent weeks

Winter Preparation Goes Beyond Blankets

Preparing Gaza for winter isn’t just about tents and warm clothing. Some of the most important work involves infrastructure that rarely makes headlines.

A blanket can protect a family from the cold. A functioning sewage system can protect an entire neighborhood.

That’s why the IDF and COGAT facilitated sewage removal operations, repairs to water distribution networks, and the entry of specialized equipment.

This includes approving eight sewage vacuum trucks for the International Committee of the Red Cross, alongside mobile medical clinics to strengthen healthcare services.

These measures are essential to preventing sewage overflows, maintaining clean water, and reducing flooding risks when heavy rains arrive.

There is more to be done. But crucial to expanding the effort to provide for the civilians of Gaza is a change in who rules Gaza. And, in violation of the October 2025 ceasefire agreement, and standing in the way of the rehabilitation of Gaza, is Hamas. Hamas Builds Tunnels. Gaza Needs Infrastructure.

One of the eight sewage vacuum trucks that has been brought into the Gaza Strip in preparation for the winter season

The IDF is preparing Gaza for the next storm. Hamas must stop preparing it for the next war.

For years, Hamas invested enormous resources in underground tunnels, weapons storage facilities, and military infrastructure.

Hamas found the resources to build tunnels underground. Why weren’t more of those resources invested in protecting civilians above ground?

Imagine if even a fraction of the money, manpower, and construction materials devoted to Hamas’ tunnel network had instead supported sewage treatment facilities, stormwater drainage, reinforced housing, and reliable water infrastructure.

A tunnel network instead of a sewage system. A weapons depot instead of a water treatment plant. These are the choices of Hamas. Hamas’ responsibilities toward the population it governs deserve the utmost of scrutiny.

Tents protect families. Tunnels protect terrorists.

Hamas continues refusing disarmament and maintains control over parts of Gaza. The terror organization constantly exploits civilian infrastructure for its murderous activities, unfortunately creating security concerns surrounding humanitarian materials that are permitted to enter the Strip. Israel is forced to assess the risk of equipment being repurposed for military reconstruction, while working with humanitarian organizations to identify alternative solutions. This is not an easy task.

Once again, Hamas is capitalizing off the predicament of the civilians of Gaza to wage a public relations war against Israel and the IDF. They make things worse on the ground so that things are better for their cause online. We must accept the reality of this strategy, while also doing everything in our power to assist civilians who are cynically being used as pawns by Hamas.

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Looking Ahead

I’ve seen the reality in Gaza with my own two eyes, and I’ve also seen the steps being taken to address this challenge by the IDF and our partners. I know that winter in Gaza will not be easy. Serious humanitarian challenges remain, and more work is necessary. But the entry of tens of thousands of tents, thousands of trucks carrying winter supplies, and ongoing infrastructure repairs represent important and significant preparations.

The IDF will continue working to improve humanitarian conditions while addressing security risks.

For years, vast resources were directed toward preparing Gaza for war. Its future will depend, in part, on whether those resources and capabilities can instead be directed toward improving civilian life.

Ultimately, Gaza deserves a future where resources rebuild homes, hospitals, and communities rather than finance terror. The people of Gaza deserve a future built above ground.