Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Doris Wise's avatar
Doris Wise
5d

Why? Why should Israel be using its own resources and Israeli taxpayers’ money to address the needs of Gazans when Hamas spent years investing in tunnels, weapons, and military infrastructure while neglecting its own people?

At what point is Israel going to stop treating the welfare of a population that wants to destroy it as its own responsibility? These are people who not only want to kill Israelis, but have demonstrated that they will.

The world is never going to love us, no matter what Israel does. It's time to stop seeking the world's approval. Better that our enemies fear Israel than believe they can attack us without consequences.

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Mike's avatar
Mike
5d

make them eat the weapons they bought and hid from Hamas over the years

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