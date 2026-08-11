Drones, fighter jets, intelligence operations, and precision strikes have changed the modern military battlefield. Less visible, but no less important, is the transformation of modern military medicine.

One of the most remarkable revolutions taking place inside the IDF isn’t about how soldiers fight. It’s about how they survive.

Over the course of this war, the IDF Medical Corps has adapted battlefield medicine in ways that are saving lives at a rate that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. According to the Medical Corps, the proportion of severely wounded soldiers reaching the hospital alive has tripled compared to previous conflicts, while overall battlefield mortality has been cut nearly in half.

Those aren’t incremental improvements. They’re the kind of numbers that redefine what is possible in warfare.

And they didn’t happen because of one miracle drug or a breakthrough piece of technology. They happened because the IDF made a radical decision: question everything.

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That philosophy is now captured in the IDF’s Trauma and Operational Medicine Manual—a 350-page handbook built not from theory, but from the realities of war. It brings together thousands of hours of battlefield experience, operational debriefings, and medical research conducted during one of the most intense periods in Israel’s history.

Even more remarkable is that its authors don’t present it as the final word. They describe it as a living document—one that will continue evolving as new lessons are learned.

That mindset may be its greatest innovation.

One of the clearest examples is the Medical Corps’ adoption of the X-CARE model, which completely reorders how wounded soldiers are treated.

For years, battlefield medicine emphasized securing a casualty’s airway as one of the first priorities. But the IDF found that reality looked very different from the textbooks. Again and again, physicians discovered that soldiers weren’t dying because their airway wasn’t managed quickly enough. They were dying because they were losing too much blood.

So the protocol changed.

Now the priority is getting the wounded soldier out of danger and stopping catastrophic bleeding immediately. Airway and breathing remain essential, but they come after controlling the injury most likely to kill a patient within minutes.

It sounds simple, but changing the order of those first few interventions has helped save many lives.

The same willingness to challenge convention can be seen in how the IDF now treats blood loss.

Instead of relying primarily on IV fluids while transporting casualties to the hospital, frontline medical teams increasingly carry whole blood, freeze-dried plasma, tranexamic acid, and warming equipment directly onto the battlefield.

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In other words, treatments that once began inside an emergency room now begin just minutes after a soldier is wounded.

The hospital has, in many ways, moved closer to the front line.

Just as importantly, the Medical Corps has been willing to abandon practices that no longer make sense.

After analyzing thousands of battlefield cases, doctors concluded that procedures long considered standard, such as routine chest decompression, often provided little benefit while exposing wounded soldiers to unnecessary risk.

The same was true for certain invasive airway procedures, which have increasingly been replaced by simpler and more reliable techniques like patient positioning, oxygen administration, and continuous monitoring—methods that work better under the chaos and time pressure of combat.

The lesson is striking: sometimes doing less saves more lives.

The IDF has also fundamentally changed the way casualties are evacuated.

For decades, military medicine largely treated care and evacuation as separate stages. Stabilize the patient first. Move them afterward.

The IDF flipped that idea on its head.

Today, treatment continues throughout evacuation. Physicians assess, reassess, administer blood products, monitor vital signs, and perform interventions while moving toward definitive surgical care instead of delaying transport to complete every procedure on the battlefield.

Because every minute matters.

Every IDF evacuation is documented. Every transfer between medical teams follows standardized procedures. Every major incident is reviewed. Every protocol is questioned. Every lesson is rapidly fed back into training, planning, and operational doctrine.

Documentation isn’t viewed as paperwork.

It’s viewed as another tool for saving lives.

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That relentless feedback loop is what makes the IDF Medical Corps different. Instead of assuming today’s best practices will still be the best tomorrow, it assumes there is always something left to learn.

The publication of the Trauma and Operational Medicine Manual isn’t the end of that process. It’s proof of how dramatically the process itself has changed.

For decades, militaries around the world refined battlefield medicine after wars ended.

The IDF, however, is doing it while the war is still being fought.

In the process, it isn’t just improving combat casualty care. It is redefining what modern battlefield medicine looks like, setting new standards that will shape how soldiers are treated far beyond Israel.

Behind every new protocol, every faster evacuation, and every lesson learned is a principle far more fundamental than medical innovation: saving a life is a central value of the IDF. When a soldier is wounded, every possible effort is made to bring them home alive. The commitment to fight for every life, every minute, and every chance of survival, is ultimately what drives the IDF to keep questioning, adapting, and improving.