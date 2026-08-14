Welcome to the IDF’s official weekly newsletter — straight from the IDF. No twists. No spins. Just facts. Released each week, these entries will summarize the most important developments from the previous seven days from IDF operations across the region.

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You may have missed this week….

Sunday (9/8) — The IDF announced that soldiers had located and dismantled an underground tunnel shaft in southern Lebanon that was used to store weapons of the Hezbollah terrorist organization. In addition, the soldiers located numerous weapons, including: Kalashnikov-type weapons, missiles and anti-tank launchers, artillery weapons and RPG rockets. The IDF will not allow Hezbollah to harm Israeli civilians and its soldiers, and will continue to act to eliminate threats.

CENTCOM X IDF

Monday (10/8) — An operational forum led by IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir was held Monday with senior commanders to assess operational and intelligence developments across all fronts, review lessons from the fighting, and discuss future operations. LTG Zamir also hosted CENTCOM Commander Admiral Brad Cooper, who emphasized the historic and strategic partnership between the IDF and U.S. military and its importance to regional security. LTG Zamir described the cooperation as “unprecedented” and a strategic anchor, stressing that amid a prolonged multi-front operation, the IDF’s mission is to “shape the reality rather than be driven by it” through tactical and operational initiative.

Hamas Threats Eliminated

Tuesday (11/8) — IDF troops identified a sniper from the Hamas terrorist organization who posed an immediate threat to troops operating near the Yellow Line in the northern Gaza Strip, constituting a grave violation of the ceasefire agreement. IDF troops subsequently fired toward the terrorist to remove the threat.

Israel remains committed to fully implementing the ceasefire agreement and to creating the conditions for a safer and more prosperous future for the residents of the Gaza Strip and Israeli civilians alike. While Israel continues to uphold its commitments under the agreement, Hamas continues to violate the ceasefire and endanger both Israeli soldiers and the prospects for lasting stability in Gaza.

On Thursday (13/8), the IDF and ISA eliminated a Hamas commander who infiltrated Israel and participated in the October 7th Massacre. Jamal Mahmoud Abu Kamil was a commander in the Hamas terrorist organization who advanced terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

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Taking Action in Judea and Samaria

The IDF intervened after Israeli civilians entered and took control of Palestinian homes and land in the Qusra and Jalud areas. The IDF condemned the actions as illegal and unacceptable, imposed a closed military zone, and moved to remove the civilians from the area. Senior commanders personally visited the affected Palestinian family, expressed grave concern over the conduct of the Israeli civilians, and ordered disciplinary action against security personnel documented at the scene. The IDF said it would continue enforcing the law and preventing further attempts to seize Palestinian property or disrupt residents’ lives.

The Commander of the Central Command toured the area, met with the Palestinian family, and confirmed their access to water and electricity. He strongly condemned the harassment and ordered the towing and confiscation of vehicles used by Israelis involved in the incidents. Troops are positioned on the ground to de-escalate the situation and enforce the closed military zone for non residents. During these operations, all Qusra residents will remain in their homes.

At the directive of the Chief of the General Staff, LTC Eyal Zamir, IDF soldiers of the 51st infantry battalion arrived to the area. The soldiers will carry out defensive missions and patrols in the area to maintain security and protect the area. This is a top priority of the Chief of the General Staff who is personally overseeing and directing the ongoing situation and the enforcement of disciplinary actions taken.

The IDF remains committed to upholding security for all residents in the Judea and Samaria area.

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IDF soliders of the 55th battalion preparing for operations in Judea and Samaria

Israel stands with Colombia in its darkest hour

Following the devastating earthquake that struck across Colombia, a joint humanitarian delegation of the IDF, the Ministry of Defense, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs — “Alliance of Brothers” — is departing for Colombia to help save lives.

Led jointly by the IDF Home Front Command and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the delegation will fly aboard an Israeli Air Force aircraft from Nevatim Airbase. Upon arrival, Israeli teams will immediately begin search-and-rescue operations, working alongside local authorities to reach people who may still be trapped beneath the rubble.

For families waiting desperately for news of their loved ones, every minute matters. Behind every collapsed building is a family, a community, and a human life hanging in the balance. Israel’s mission is simple: to get there quickly, find those in need, and do everything possible to bring people home alive.

The IDF’s humanitarian delegation to Columbia

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