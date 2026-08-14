Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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GORACHAND SARKAR's avatar
GORACHAND SARKAR
1d

Many thanks Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor for your ground level updates revealing the bare truth. The entire world should know who are the real miscreants and against humanity. Please go ahead in this way . God will bless you all. From distant India I will always pray for your all round victory.

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Michael Jödicke's avatar
Michael Jödicke
1d

Very informative - all things that aren´t reported by the official German media. Many thanks and greetings from Berlin.

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