Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Leonard Esakowitz's avatar
Leonard Esakowitz
41m

Impressive news sheet and clearly expressed. I don’t expect political content but it’s a shame that Israel’s good name has been spoiled by what is happening in the West Bank. Ethnic cleansing and expansion of Israel. Contrary to morality as well as law. It damages the work of the IDF generally. The IDF win many hard battles but the diplomatic war has been a failure. Sadly.

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Leon Yarmolnik's avatar
Leon Yarmolnik
2h

Amazing 💪

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