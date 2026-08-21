Welcome to the IDF’s official weekly newsletter — straight from the IDF. No twists. No spins. Just facts. Released each week, these entries will summarize the most important developments from the previous seven days in IDF operations across the region.

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You may have missed this week….

Tuesday, Aug 18th — the IDF announced that after 44 years, the remains of Sergeant First Class Yehuda Yekutiel Katz have been returned to Israel and to his family.

An Armored Corps soldier, Katz fell in the Battle of Sultan Yacoub on June 11, 1982, during the First Lebanon War, and was missing ever since.

In a joint intelligence operation led by the IDF Intelligence Directorate and Mossad, Katz’s remains were located and brought to Israel. Following a formal identification process, his family was notified that their loved one had finally come home.

For more than four decades, intelligence and operational efforts never stopped. The Katz family was kept informed throughout the search—but Yehuda’s parents, Sarah and Yosef, did not live to receive the news.

His return marks the end of a decades-long mission and completes the effort to bring home all of the missing soldiers from Sultan Yacoub, following the returns of SFC Zachary Baumel in 2019 and SFC Tzvika Feldman in 2025.

From IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir:

“Decades have passed, but our obligation to those who fell has not changed—we will leave none of our people behind. Today, we are bringing Yehuda back to an Israeli burial, to his family, and to his homeland, bringing to conclusion a painful story that began more than four decades ago.”

Yehuda Katz has finally come home.

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IDF Sgt. First Class Yehuda Katz

IDF Strikes Hamas and Islamic Jihad Terrorists Planning Attacks on Soldiers

Over the past several days, the IDF has carried out a series of precise strikes across the Gaza Strip, eliminating Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists involved in planning and advancing attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians.

In northern Gaza, the IDF struck several Hamas commanders in the Shati area who were preparing terror attacks against IDF soldiers operating in the Strip.

In Khan Yunis, the IDF eliminated Tareq Anwar Khamis Ra’i, an Islamic Jihad company commander who infiltrated Kibbutz Be’eri during the October 7 massacre and took part in the abduction of an Israeli civilian. He had more recently advanced attacks against IDF troops and civilians.

Additional strikes targeted Islamic Jihad and Hamas terrorists in Khan Yunis and Nuseirat who were advancing attacks against IDF forces.

The IDF said precise munitions and aerial surveillance were used in each strike to reduce the risk to civilians.

IDF troops remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement, and will continue operating to identify and remove immediate threats to IDF troops and civilians, both above and below ground.

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Two Additional Hamas Tunnel Routes Sealed in Gaza

IDF soldiers continue operations to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in central and southern Gaza, east of the Yellow Line.

As part of the ongoing effort, troops located and sealed two Hamas underground tunnel routes spanning more than two kilometers combined, further disrupting the terrorist organization’s tunnel network.

World Humanitarian Day

The IDF marked World Humanitarian Day with assistance efforts across the globe.

Humanitarian experts continue providing life-saving assistance in Colombia, following the devastating earthquake that shook the country. The delegation continues its search-and-rescue mission, providing immediate on-the-ground assistance to save lives at impact sites. At every impact site operated at, IDF professionals, working alongside local rescue forces, have located every trapped individual. As of Thursday, August 20th, the return of 250 families to their homes has been approved.

The IDF continues to prioritize humanitarian assistance. To date, over two million tons of food have entered the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the ceasefire, along with over 21,000 tons of medical supplies and more than 70,000 cubic meters of water daily.

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Advancement in the Skies

The relocation of 190 Squadron, “Magic Touch Squadron,” to Ramat David Airbase has been completed.

During the war, 190 Squadron operated across multiple fronts, striking terrorist targets, eliminating terrorists, and providing aerial support to ground forces operating in the field.

The relocation is intended to enhance the availability and readiness of the Air Force’s combat helicopter fleet in defense of Israel’s borders by distributing attack helicopter squadrons across the northern and southern regions.

What World Humanitarian Day Means to Us Lt. Col Ariella Mazor · Aug 19 On the morning of August 10, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia. The damage was extensive and tragic. As of now, the death toll stands at more than 300 people—including men, women, and children. Natural disasters do not discriminate against their victims. They leave families, communities, and entire nations in complete shock. Read full story

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