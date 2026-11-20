Welcome to the IDF’s official newsletter. No twists. No spins. Just facts. These entries summarize the most important recent developments in IDF operations across the region.

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Gaza

Hamas’ use of hospitals and other civilian infrastructure for military operations has been routine for years, including by holding hostages taken on October 7th inside Nasser hospital and other facilities. Last Thursday (12/11), the IDF precisely struck several senior Hamas terrorists who had converted a floor within the Nasser Hospital compound into a Hamas military command center.

In order to minimize both damage to the hospital and harm to uninvolved civilians, the strike was directly precisely at the area where the senior Hamas terrorists had been operating. In addition, the IDF had warned and demanded on several occasions, including recently, that Hamas military activity in the hospital be halted. Unfortunately, Hamas decided to continue their military activity within Nasser Hospital.

On Wednesday of this week (18/11), the IDF began targeted operational activity to dismantle a terror tunnel west of the Yellow Line in Gaza. Prior to the operational activity, the Coordination and Liaison Administration issued a warning to civilians, informing them of a road closer in the area.

IDF troops remain deployed in Gaza in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat and thwart attempts by Hamas terrorists to harm Israeli civilians or IDF troops.

Humanitarian Efforts to Help the Civilian Population in Gaza

As winter approaches, the IDF and COGAT continue coordinating humanitarian assistance in Gaza alongside the United Nations, international organizations, and donor countries.

Since winter preparations began, more than 99,000 tents and over 8,600 trucks carrying winter supplies have entered the Gaza Strip.

Efforts have also included the entry of 16 sewage vacuum trucks, repairs to water and sanitation infrastructure, and the entry of mobile clinics and vaccinations. In addition, hundreds of trucks carrying medical supplies have entered Gaza, including dialysis fluids, incubators, defibrillators, and ultrasound machines.

The IDF will continue facilitating the entry of aid into the Gaza Strip to help the civilian population prepare for winter. Every week, thousands of humanitarian aid trucks continue to flow in the Gaza Strip.

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Strengthening Cooperation Between the IDF and Other Militaries

This week, Commander of the United States Fifth Fleet, Vice Admiral Curt A. Renshaw, visited Israel as a guest of the Commander in Chief of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.

During the visit, the two senior commanders discussed ways in which their respective navies can strengthen military cooperation, including discussions regarding the security of regional maritime routes.

In addition, on Monday (16/11) the Israeli and Hellenic Air Force conducted a joint aerial refueling exercise lasting several hours. The two air forces exercised refueling in midair, which plays a critical role in enabling the Israeli Air Force’s long range strike capabilities.

View from the inside of an Israeli Air Force cockpit during the refueling exercise

The exercise enabled mutual learning between the two air forces, strengthened operational readiness, and deepened cooperation between th

e two militaries. This latest exercise is just another example of how joint cooperation with the IDF not only offers mutual benefits for all but makes the region safer and more stable.

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