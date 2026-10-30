Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Katia's avatar
Katia
16h

I think it's so wonderful that Israel is a democracy! In my country, we are losing ours. May God help us.

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mac's avatar
mac
10h

For everyone, but for Israel in particular, the cost of freedom is eternal vigilance. Thanks be to HaShem that the IDF is guarding the walls of the State of Israel. May His blessings be upon all the fine young men and women of the IDF, IAF and Israeli Navy. Am Yisrael Chai!

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