Welcome to the IDF’s official newsletter. No twists. No spins. Just facts. These entries summarize the most important recent developments in IDF operations across the region.

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You may have missed this week…

Elections for the 26th Knesset

This week, the IDF operated more than 890 military polling stations at bases and units across Israel, as well as in various operational areas. Thousands of active and reserve service personnel deployed throughout Israel and across various borders exercised their democratic right to vote while protecting the State of Israel.

Following the closure of polling stations, voter turnout in the IDF stood at 79.9% of all service members, marking a 6.2% increase compared to the elections for the 25th Knesset.

Judea and Samaria

Last Friday (23/10), two terrorists from the Hebron area killed two IDF soldiers, and injured several others, in a terror attack that an initial inquiry indicates was meant to target Israeli civilians. The IDF will remember and honor the sacrifices of SSGT Ron Yonaton Roytman and SGT Yuval Shai Svilem, who fell while defending the civilians of the State of Israel. We would also like to extend our deepest condolences to their families during these difficult days.

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In response to the terror attack, and due to the need to prevent future attacks, over the weekend the IDF launched counterterrorism operations in the Hebron Area, where the attackers originated from, as well as other areas throughout Judea and Samaria that have associations with Hamas. The IDF apprehended dozens of suspects associated with terror activity and confiscated weapons meant to harm Israeli civilians.

While undergoing operations in the Hebron area, on Sunday (25/10) IDF troops located an underground excavation near the residence of one of the terrorists involved in the attack. While the relevant professional authorities continue to investigate the site, an initial assessment estimates that the excavation is approximately 15 meters deep. This excavation, while far from the Hamas tunnel systems of Gaza or Hezbollah underground strongholds of southern Lebanon, the presence of underground infrastructure is a threat that the IDF cannot ignore.

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In addition, the IDF, alongside other security personnel, continue to work extensively to facilitate a smooth olive harvest for residents throughout Judea and Samaria. So far this olive harvest, the IDF has coordinated over 100 harvesting sites, contributing to an overall yield of 22,500 tons of olives, with a value of NIS 225 million. The IDF will continue working alongside security personnel to enforce law and order and maintain stability for all residents through the area.

Gaza

The IDF conducted several precision strikes over the past week in order to eliminate key terrorists who had been violating the ceasefire agreement by operating to restore the capabilities of the Hamas terrorist organization. Several of the terrorists eliminated had also participated in the October 7th Massacre.

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I want to highlight the elimination of Ahmed Muhammad Ahmed Baraka. This Hamas terrorist took part in the abduction of several Israeli civilians during October 7th, including Alexander Dancyg from Kibbutz Nir Oz. He also held numerous hostages throughout the war. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to IDF troops or Israeli civilians.

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