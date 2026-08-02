When people picture war, they usually imagine tanks, fighter jets, infantry, and missiles. Over the past 1,000 days since the October 7 massacre, those have all been part of Israel’s reality. But another battlefield has been just as active—one that most people never see. Cyberattacks. Artificial intelligence. Electronic warfare. Satellites. Digital communications.

These technologies no longer sit behind military operations; they are woven into them. Every operational challenge has produced new data, exposed new vulnerabilities, and driven new solutions. In doing so, the war has accelerated one of the most significant technological transformations in the IDF’s history.

Recently, dozens of military representatives from around the world came to Israel to see our transformation firsthand. During a special event hosted by our C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, they encountered systems, training facilities, and operational insights we developed, not in theory, but through continuous experience under real conditions. Their visit offered a glimpse into what the IDF describes as the first digital war—and into the lessons that shape how we and our partners prepare for the future.

Learning through real operations

The IDF’s technological advantage does not come from technology alone. It comes from our ability to test, adapt, and improve capabilities while operations are still underway. Since the beginning of the war, commanders, engineers, intelligence specialists, and technology units have used operational data to introduce thousands of technological and cybersecurity updates. The IDF has expanded, adjusted, and redeployed its systems.

One example illustrates the pace of change. According to BG Yael Grossman, Chief of Staff of the IDF C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate, the number of users simultaneously connected to one operational platform increased sixteenfold during the war. What began as a small internal chat system became an essential operational tool.

“This is the first digital war we have experienced,” she explained, referring both to its duration and to the number of changes implemented since it began. Continuous friction with the enemy, she added, has significantly accelerated the development of our capabilities, highlighting that “the central question facing modern militaries is no longer how many servers, platforms, or individual systems they possess. It is how effectively they can connect those capabilities, transform information into understanding, and enable fast, decisive, and responsible action.”

BG Yael Grossman, Chief of Staff of the IDF C4I and Cyber Defense Directorate

A battlefield without borders

Today’s battlefield extends far beyond the places where soldiers physically operate. Cyber defense, artificial intelligence, spectrum operations, satellites, and more now function as parts of a single operational system. According to figures presented during the visit, the Cyber Directorate has thwarted more than 1,200 Iranian cyber incidents since the outbreak of war.

Artificial intelligence as an operational partner

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the defining technologies of this war. During the event, the Directorate’s AI Division presented several applications to the participants: One system helped process the return to service of thousands of reservists following October 7, while others support data analysis, planning, and operational support. Rather than replacing commanders, these systems identify patterns, organize information, and present a clearer operational picture, allowing commanders to make faster, better-informed decisions under

AI also presents new and unprecedented challenges to the information environment. In my role as the IDF International Spokesperson, my team and I encounter AI-generated disinformation and content disseminated across digital platforms on a daily basis. As part of our mission, we work around the clock to identify and counter false information, provide accurate and credible information, and safeguard the integrity of the public information space.

As technology continues to evolve, so does the digital and information battlefield. And together with it, our responsibility is to continuously adapt, develop new capabilities, and ensure that facts remain at the forefront of our efforts.

From digital systems to the physical battlefield

The foreign military representatives were also introduced to capabilities connecting the digital and physical battlefields. Among the systems disclosed was a device designed to disrupt electronic equipment through powerful electromagnetic waves. During a demonstration, the system disconnected a speaker without direct access to it. In an operational environment, we can use the same principle to interfere with an enemy drone’s navigation, camera, or control systems.

Training for decisions, not only incoming attacks

The delegation’s next stop was at the Cyber Range, a training facility that recreates sophisticated cyber incidents without placing real systems at risk.

Innovation with responsibility

As military technology advances, so does our responsibility to employ it lawfully and ethically. New capabilities, including artificial intelligence, must support informed human decision-making and help our commanders fulfill their legal and operational responsibilities.

Building the future together

The October 7 massacre transformed our security environment and accelerated one of the most significant technological shifts in our history. As artificial intelligence, cyber capabilities, digital communications, and operational technologies continue to evolve, we remain committed to learning, adapting, and sharing best practices with partners worldwide. We believe the future of defense will belong to militaries that can innovate as quickly as threats evolve and turn lessons into capabilities before the next challenge.