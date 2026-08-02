Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Proton7's avatar
Proton7
5h

Just don't Vaccinate yourselves

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Rohit Sharma's avatar
Rohit Sharma
21m

Any progress in resolving fibre-optic UAVs threat?

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