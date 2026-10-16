Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Joanne's avatar
Joanne
Oct 16

But the article is right, it’s working on a global scale. They are using Israel and antisemitism to recruit people worldwide and it’s working. Islam has been pushing this narrative for decades and now they are trying to push it through our own elections. Look at the person running for office now and you can see that they are successful. Have we passed the point of no return?

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James Leonard's avatar
James Leonard
Oct 16

For the Brave Who Stand for Israel

To the brave men and women who stand on the front lines defending the land of Israel, your courage is a testament to the unbreakable spirit of a nation.

You stand not only for your homeland, but for your families, your people, your heritage, and the generations who came before you. You carry the hopes of millions in your hearts and the weight of freedom upon your shoulders.

In moments of darkness, you stand firm. In moments of fear, you find courage. In moments of sacrifice, you remind the world that the spirit of a people cannot be broken.

We honor those who serve, those who have fallen, those who have been wounded, and those who continue to stand watch so that others may live in peace.

May God protect the soldiers of Israel, strengthen their families, comfort those who mourn, and bring every captive home. May the wounded heal, the grieving find comfort, and the day come when Israel’s children can live without fear!

May Israel stand strong. May its defenders return home safely. And may peace, security, and hope prevail for generations to come.

Continue the Mission - “Charlie Mike”

🇮🇱

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