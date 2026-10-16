On October 16th, 2024, Israeli soldiers operating in Rafah eliminated Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and main architect of the October 7th Massacre. His death marked one of the most consequential operational achievements of the IDF since the beginning of the war.

Sinwar had spent years preparing for the attack that would claim innocent lives and take hostages into Gaza. His elimination marked one of the most significant achievements of the IDF’s campaign against Hamas, bringing an end to the life of the man responsible for the deadliest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

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The Architect of October 7th and an Ideologue of Hate

The atrocities of October 7th were the result of years of deliberate planning.

As Hamas’ leader in Gaza, Sinwar was central to planning the assault. Under his leadership, the terrorist organization spent years developing terrorist infrastructure, constructing extensive underground tunnel networks, accumulating weapons, and preparing for an attack on Israeli civilians.

But Sinwar’s leadership of Hamas did not just result in physical preparation for atrocities. Sinwar, over many years, worked to refine Hamas’ twisted, genocidal ideology. Last year, the IDF published a handwritten memo from Yahya Sinwar, dated 2022, that outlines his plans for October 7th and its aftermath. In this document, Sinwar wrote:

“We will not leave a single one with a heart between their ribs…and God will come to them when they least expect it and put fear in their hearts, and we need to organize two or three actions, to burn down an entire kibbutz… and broadcast the pictures.”

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Sinwar’s extreme ideology was passed down to his son. This week, the IDF revealed for the first time a letter written by the Hamas leader’s child, in which he wrote: “Beloved father, I want to hug you and see you victorious, and I want to proclaim ‘Allah is the greatest,’ hold a Kalashnikov, and shoot Jews. When will you come back and sleep with your arms around me? I am constantly making pistols, tanks, and Kalashnikovs out of paper and cardboard.”

The letter is deeply unsettling. Alongside the familiar words of a child missing his father is an aspiration to take up a weapon and kill Jews.

Photographs of Sinwar’s son’s letter to his father

This ideology of hatred and violence, cultivated within Hamas and passed down from Sinwar to his own children, remains the fundamental obstacle to peace and security in our region. His son’s words offer a glimpse into the environment in which the next generation was being raised and the hatred that Hamas has sought to perpetuate.

Sinwar’s death ended his ability to command Hamas. But the ideology that shaped his actions did not die with him.

Sinwar’s elimination dealt a significant blow to the terrorist organization’s command structure and demonstrated the IDF’s determination to pursue those responsible for the October 7th Massacre. The IDF continues this mission in Gaza today, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement. Terrorists who partook in the murder and kidnapping of scores of Israeli soldiers and civilians will know no hiding place.

The Mission Beyond Sinwar

Two years after Sinwar’s elimination, the security landscape has changed considerably. The October 2025 ceasefire facilitated the return of our hostages, marking a historic milestone for Israel. Yet Hamas has retained armed capabilities and influence in parts of Gaza, in violation of the ceasefire, while efforts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure continue to threaten the prospect of lasting stability.

For the IDF, the mission remains clear: ensuring that the conditions that enabled October 7th can never emerge again. This means preventing Hamas and other terrorist organizations from rebuilding their military capabilities, while operating in accordance with international law, taking precautions to mitigate civilian harm, and supporting efforts to facilitate humanitarian assistance.

But the challenge extends beyond military infrastructure. The hatred that Sinwar cultivated, expressed in his own writings and echoed in the words of his, is are the true obstacle to stability in this region.

What the IDF can do, and remains committed to doing, is ensure that such hatred can never again be translated into the mass murder and abduction of Israeli civilians.

Sinwar spent years preparing for October 7th, envisioning a future defined by the destruction of Israel and the murder of its people. But our measure of success will be a future in which Israeli communities can live without the threat of another massacre, and in which Palestinians in Gaza can build lives free from Hamas’ rule.

Sinwar’s life was devoted to making October 7th possible. Our mission is to make another October 7th impossible.

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