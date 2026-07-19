Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Isaiah G. Lary's avatar
Isaiah G. Lary
Jul 19Edited

Well said! Keep up the great work! It is amazing that the IDF manages to defend its people as well travel across the world and help others in need. And the contrast with terrorist organizations who travel around the world blowing up innocent civilians could not be more clear. That’s only one of the many reasons we continue to stand with Israel! Psalm 33:12

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RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson's avatar
RabbiRL✍🏻RLBalfourStevenson
Jul 19

1 STATE 🇮🇱.

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