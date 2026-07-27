Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Donald J Williamson's avatar
Donald J Williamson
6d

Such a balanced assessment of the situation is missing from our mainstream media in the UK. Far from it. We still hear the leftist narrative that Hamas terrorists are victims. Lt Col Mazor, looking forward to reading more of your insights.

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Daniela's avatar
Daniela
6d

Bravo Yisrael 🙏💖🇷🇴🫶🇮🇱💙🤍💙🦁

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