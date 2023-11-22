Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Finuala flanagan Barrett's avatar
Finuala flanagan Barrett
Nov 22, 2023

Outstanding progress and we are all with you %100 . Can’t imagine what you are having to deal with on the ground . Stay safe 🙌☘️☘️

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SharonS's avatar
SharonS
Nov 22, 2023

I’m extremely grateful for your updates. I follow you on IG too. My son is a combat/paratrooper reservist. I sleep better when I hear and read what you have to say.

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