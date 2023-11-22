Before I get into today’s story about the huge tunnel shaft we exposed today, I wanted to provide an update from the ongoing work in the major Shifa tunnel. We have moved past the blast door and discovered full subterranean complex, complete with a dormitory, kitchen, bathroom, and more. The scale of this tunnel, parts of which Hamas worked to bury is absolutely incredible:









When you look at pictures of Gaza, you’re not looking at all of Gaza.

The ‘Gaza Underground’ - the network of tunnels underneath Gaza is no secret.

But what you might not have realized is how deep they go.

Recently, soldiers of the Givati Brigade were operating in the headquarters of Hamas’ Northern Brigade, which is located in the Sheikh Zayed area of Gaza.

This neighborhood is infamous for being the home of senior Hamas terrorists, including of members “Nukhba” commando force, who spearheaded the October7th attack on Israel. Their outposts in the area are located (surprise, surprise) deeply embedded in civilian infrastructure.



As you’d expect, we found tunnel shafts.

Some of them are massive.



One was 50 meters deep and 7 meters wide. (That’s 160 feet deep and 23 feet wide for my non-metric system readers).

Just look at this thing.

Let me put this in context. This tunnel shaft is as deep as half a football field.

This is where Hamas is sinking it’s resources.



One of 400

This might be the biggest tunnels we’ve found. Unfortunately, it’s not the only one.

To date, IDF soldiers have exposed and destroyed approximately 400 terror tunnel shafts. I just want to be clear. Operating primarily in northern Gaza, we have already unearthed a huge amount of tunnels, many under mosques, schools, buildings and, of course, hospitals.

The destruction of the tunnels is mostly done out by the elite Combat Engineering unit, ‘Yahalom’ (Diamond).

Caution: Yahalom at Work

The Rest of Givati’s Discovery

The tunnel wasn’t the only thing uncovered by the Givati Brigade at Sheikh Zayed.

They also found:

A scaled-down model simulating an IDF armored fighting vehicle

A wall simulating the security fence of Gaza

A rocket manufacturing facility including a lathe

Underground pits for launching rockets

Assorted weapons

As part of the activity, the soldiers eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area. At the end of the operation, the soldiers destroyed the outpost.Later on they found a vehicle and weapons used during the October 7th massacre.

These operations are exactly what we need to be doing to ensure that Oct 7th never happens again. Find the terrorists. Find the infrastructure. Neutralize it, and move to the next objective.

Operational Updates

Southern Front

As I’m sure you’ve gathered from the first section of today’s newsletter, IDF troops continue to operate in the Gaza Strip to neautralize terrorists, destroy terrorist infrastructure, and locate weapons stored inside civilian buildings

During IDF operation in in Sheikh Za'id, Hamas spotters were identified in the area and killed.

IDF troops conducted targeted raids in the area of Beit Hanoun. During the operation, the troops located numerous weapons, AK-47 rifles, and ammunition stored inside a civilian residence. Troops also engaged in combat and eliminated a number of terrorist cells.

Israeli Navy forces struck several Hamas military targets, including a sniper nest as well as several military posts located along the coastline.

Following reports of a hostile aircraft near Eilat, an IAF fighter jet successfully intercepted a cruise missile that was launched toward Israel.

Northern Front

This morning there were a number of rocket launches from Lebanon toward the areas of Netu’a, Zar’it and Yiftah. The launches fell in an open area and no injuries were reported. The IDF struck back at the source of the launches

IDF fighter jets struck a number of Hezbollah targets in Lebanon. Among the targets were terrorist infrastructure and a Hezbollah military site. Additionally, an IDF tank struck a military post belonging to Hezbollah.

Quote of the Day

“Tell your families that we appreciate you very much. We know that it is not easy. We very much appreciate that you are here helping us advance as much possible. And we know that behind each one of your there is a family, there is a job. The whole country highly appreciates this. On behalf of the IDF, I convey my deepest appreciation and with your spirit, we are determined to decisively advance.”

- Chief of the General Staff, Herzi Halevi, speaking with reserve soldiers in the Gaza Strip

What I’m Watching

ABC News reporting from Nir Oz, one of the hardest hit communities on October 7th.



What I’m Eating

I know you’re just waiting to get this important update. There’s only so many Israeli breakfasts of cucumbers, tomatoes, and cottage cheese I can handle. Had to use my final can of baked beans for this absolute culinary masterpiece (don’t worry about me, resupply on the way!)