Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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David M. Edwards's avatar
David M. Edwards
Oct 9

God bless Israel. Keep the faith and keep fighting and killing the demonic islamic hordes

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
Oct 9

God bless the IDF, the enemy never sleeps and they speak with the forked tongue of the devil.

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