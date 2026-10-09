On the morning of October 7th, 2023, thousands of Hamas terrorists crossed into southern Israel by land, air, and sea. They attacked communities, military bases, and a music festival. They murdered civilians, took hostages, and left entire communities devastated.

It was one of the deadliest days in Israel’s history. It was also the day the Israel Defense Forces failed in its most fundamental mission: protecting the people of Israel.

Three years later, Israel is a country profoundly changed by that morning. The war that Hamas began expanded into a military campaign across seven fronts. The IDF has operated across the region to restore security to Israel’s borders and eliminate threats to its citizens. Israeli soldiers have fought in tunnels beneath Gaza, confronted Hezbollah hiding in homes along the Lebanese border, and operated against threats extending from Iran to Yemen.

During this period, the IDF has struck approximately 100,000 military targets across the Middle East, ranging from the Iranian regime’s nuclear program to Hamas’ extensive network of underground tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip.

Throughout these three years, more than 30,000 projectiles have been launched toward the State of Israel, the vast majority of them fired indiscriminately toward Israeli civilian population centers.

Behind these numbers are three years of military operations, families forced from their homes, communities living under the threat of rocket fire, and soldiers who have spent months away from their loved ones.

In the face of these attacks, the resilience of the Israeli people, together with the IDF’s advanced aerial defense systems, has been put to the test time and again—and has prevailed.

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An IDF Transformed by October 7th

Throughout it all, the IDF faced another enormous task: examining the failures of October 7th and learning from painful mistakes. Acknowledging those failures is essential. But so is ensuring that the lessons are translated into lasting change.

Over the past three years, the IDF has introduced extensive reforms across its intelligence, operational planning, border defense, military readiness, and command structures.

One of the most significant changes has taken place within the Intelligence Directorate.

Providing early warning of war and hostile activity has been placed at the center of the directorate’s mission. Intelligence personnel are being trained to challenge established assumptions, examine contradictory evidence, and question assessments that may create a false sense of security.

New warning procedures place greater emphasis on identifying changes in enemy capabilities and readiness, rather than relying primarily on assessments of enemy intentions.

The directorate has also strengthened its warning centers, expanded professional training, and reestablished oversight mechanisms designed to challenge prevailing intelligence assessments.

At the heart of these reforms are four guiding values: responsibility, professionalism, adaptability, and humility.

These changes reflect a lesson from October 7th: intelligence failures can emerge not only from missing information, but also from how existing information is interpreted, challenged, and communicated.

Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir speaks at the Conference for Presenting and Implementing the Lessons of October 7th, on the eve of the national memorial day for the events of October 7th.

The changes extend across the entire military

The Israeli Air Force now maintains up to four times as many forces at readiness as it did before the war, and up to six times as many in certain units.

Across the IDF, the number of units and reserve forces prepared to respond to surprise attacks has more than doubled, significantly strengthening the military’s ability to confront threats across multiple fronts.

Along the Gaza border, defensive infrastructure has been upgraded with reinforced barriers, advanced surveillance systems, and better-equipped community defense teams.

In northern Israel, community defense forces have tripled in size. New rapid-response units have been established, and defensive plans have been adapted to the specific threats facing communities in the Galilee and Golan Heights.

The Home Front Command has also expanded its capabilities, improving warning systems, strengthening coordination with emergency services, renovating public shelters, and deploying additional protective structures across the country.

These changes are intended to address vulnerabilities exposed by October 7th and improve the IDF’s ability to protect Israeli civilians in future emergencies.

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The Responsibility That Remains

Three years after October 7th, Israel continues to face significant security challenges.

Hamas and Hezbollah still attempt to rebuild their military capabilities and plan attacks against the State of Israel in violation of the agreements. Threats posed by Iran and its regional proxies remain a destabilizer for the entire Middle East.

The IDF’s mission is clearer than ever: to protect the people of Israel, confront the threats to their security, and ensure that the failures of that day are never repeated.

The changes implemented across the military are not the end of this process, but part of an ongoing commitment to learning, adapting, and strengthening Israel’s defenses.

A safer region is one that is rid of terrorism. It requires the dismantling of terrorist infrastructure, the complete disarmament of Hamas in Gaza, and the removal of threats to Israeli civilians. The IDF will continue to act with determination to achieve these objectives, while helping create the conditions for a more peaceful future.

As we look ahead, we remember and honor every life taken on October 7th and every soldier who has fallen in the war that followed. We carry forward their memory and legacy, along with the lessons of these three years—because ours is a nation built on perseverance, on resilience, and above all, on life.