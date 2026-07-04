Two hundred and fifty years later, the principles of democracy, freedom, and hope remain. Founded on shared values, the enduring alliance between the United States and Israel stands as a beacon of hope in a region where extremism seeks to undermine coexistence.

For me, this partnership has always been personal. As someone born in Texas and raised in Israel, I have deep roots in both the United States and Israel — and I’ve had the privilege of watching the relationship between these two nations grow stronger throughout my years serving in the IDF.

Spanning generations, this partnership is rooted not only in strategic interests, but in a shared belief of strength and hope. From the vast canyons of Arizona to the rocky wilderness of the Negev Desert, this is the story of two nations pledging allegiance to stars and stripes engraved on their flags, bound by a history of resilience, sacrifice, and the conviction that a better future can be built for all.

From the October 7th massacre through Operation Roaring Lion, the cooperation between the United States and Israel has reached unprecedented levels. Intelligence sharing, technological innovation, R&D, aerial and missile defense, and counterterrorism coordination have strengthened not only the security of both nations but also the stability of the broader Middle East.

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David’s Sling, renowned for being one of the best air defense systems in the world, was developed as a result of the cooperation between the U.S. and Israel;

Arrow 3, which has been jointly funded, developed, and produced by Israel and the U.S., was crucial in intercepting Iranian ballistic missiles, proving itself to be a major deterrent to the Iranian threat and their Ballistic Missile Program.

Meanwhile, the partnership between both nations continues to serve as a cornerstone of regional security and a powerful force for deterring those who seek to replace stability with terror. Israeli and American actions in the region have directly saved hundreds of lives.

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On this historic Independence Day, the Israel Defense Forces salute the men and women of the United States Armed Forces and honor the enduring partnership between our militaries, forged through shared values, mutual trust, and an unwavering commitment to protecting our nations.

Happy 250th Independence Day!