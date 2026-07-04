Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
Jul 4

Born and raised in the DC area came here in 78 made Aliyah in 80 and proudly served in the IDF to 2005 res. I hope and pray that our good works with the US continues, but if not that we continue to persevere and grow stronger . Happy birthday America may you continue another 250 and thrive.

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Michelle Fernandez's avatar
Michelle Fernandez
Jul 4

Thank you, and SHALOM SHALOM from Florida! G_d bless Israel! ❤️

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