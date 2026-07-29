There are moments in every war that bring the nation to a standstill.

On July 27, 2024, one of those moments unfolded in the Druze town of Majdal Shams.

Just after 6:18 p.m., an Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket fired by Hezbollah from southern Lebanon struck a soccer field where local children were playing. Within seconds, twelve children were dead and more than thirty others were wounded.

For months, northern Israel had endured Hezbollah’s relentless attacks. Rockets, missiles, and drones had forced some 60,000 Israelis from their homes. But Majdal Shams revealed the human cost of that campaign more powerfully than any statistic could.

A soccer field had become a battlefield. A place where children gathered to play had become the site of Hezbollah’s deadliest attack on Israeli civilians since the war began.

Hezbollah initially claimed responsibility before quickly attempting to distance itself from the massacre. The facts were unequivocal. IDF intelligence identified the launch site north of Chebaa in southern Lebanon, the Iranian-made rocket used in the attack, and the Hezbollah commander responsible for directing the strike.

There was no ambiguity.

Twelve Druze Israeli children had been murdered by Hezbollah.

Today, two years later, the attack stands as one of the defining moments of the war—not only because of the lives that were stolen, but because it underscored a reality Israel could no longer accept.

No country can tolerate a terrorist army entrenched just beyond its border while its citizens live in bomb shelters and entire towns stand empty.

What followed fundamentally reshaped Israel’s northern front.

A memorial service for the 12 murdered children of Majdal Shams, July 27, 2026

Since the attack on Majdal Shams, the IDF has steadily dismantled Hezbollah’s military machine through one of the most complex operations in its history. Senior commanders who had spent years planning attacks against Israeli civilians were eliminated. Long-range rocket launchers, precision-guided missile infrastructure, weapons production facilities, intelligence headquarters, command centers, and vast underground networks were systematically dismantled.

The elite Radwan Force,the unit Hezbollah had spent years preparing for a cross-border assault on northern Israel, suffered devastating losses in both leadership and operational capability.

The terrorist organization that had once presented itself as the region’s most formidable Iranian proxy was forced onto the defensive.

That pressure did not stop.

After Hezbollah elected to join the terrorist regime in Iran in attacking Israel this March, the IDF resumed targeting Hezbollah. Precision strikes disrupted renewed efforts to transfer advanced weapons from Iran, eliminated additional commanders responsible for reconstituting operational units, and prevented the organization from restoring much of the infrastructure it had spent decades constructing.

Instead of allowing Hezbollah to quietly regenerate its military strength, Israel has consistently demonstrated that rebuilding comes at a price.

The result is a dramatically different strategic reality than the one that existed on the evening of July 27, 2024.

Communities across northern Israel have reopened. Families have returned home. Children are once again playing on soccer fields that, for months, stood empty.

None of this erases the loss suffered by the families of Majdal Shams.

Nothing can bring back Millar Maadad al-Shaar, Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din, Naji Taher Halabi, Yazan Naif Abu Salah, Izil Nashat Ayoub, Finis Adham Safadi, John Wadie Ibrahim, Hazem Akram Abu Salah, Fajr Laith Abu Salah, Amir Rabi Abu Salah, Nazem Fakher Saeb, and Jifara Ebraheem.

But their memory is inseparable from what followed.

Majdal Shams became more than a tragedy. It became a turning point.

It reminded Israel why the threat on its northern border could not simply be managed—it had to be dismantled.

Two years later, the greatest tribute to the children who never came home is not found in speeches or memorial ceremonies alone.

It is found in the determination to ensure that no Israeli child—Druze, Jewish, Muslim, or Christian—will ever again become the target of a terrorist rocket while playing a game of soccer.

As a mother, the death of innocent children is always a painful event under any circumstance, and unfortunately the families of Majdal Shams paid an unimaginable price. That being said, we will not let any enemy break us, rather we keep our heads held high, remember the victims, and do everything in our power to prevent terrorist organizations from rebuilding and committing further attacks.

May the memory of all twelve children be a blessing.