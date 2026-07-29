Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
4d

Thank you for writing this, Lt. Col. Mazor.

The Western media may have treated the murder of those twelve kids on a soccer field as a temporary footnote—a mere "fly speck" on their geopolitical radar before rushing to write their next sanitized headline—but those of us living here will never let that truth be diluted or forgotten.

Having served alongside Druze officers and soldiers, I’ve seen up close the unbreakable bond, honor, and raw fighting spirit of their community. To see their children targeted by Iranian-backed rockets cut directly into the heart of this nation.

Majdal Shams wasn't just a tragedy; it was an absolute line in the sand. The operational shift that followed proved that when you threaten our families and our Druze brothers, the bill eventually comes due.

Never forget those kids, and never hold back on the truth.

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Rebekah Lee's avatar
Rebekah Lee
4d

Thank you for speaking the truth about the realities on the ground in southern Lebanon. Thank you IDF for your tireless efforts to protect Israel and root out Hezbollah. 🇮🇱🙏✡️

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