On the morning of August 10, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia. The damage was extensive and tragic. As of now, the death toll stands at more than 300 people—including men, women, and children. Natural disasters do not discriminate against their victims. They leave families, communities, and entire nations in complete shock.

Following this devastation, the IDF sprang into action, as it has done around the world following natural disasters on dozens of occasions—in Japan, Haiti, Turkey, Greece, Mexico, and many other impacted areas. Most recently, an IDF delegation traveled to Venezuela after earthquakes struck the country in June. The Home Front Command brought to Venezuela its expertise in urban search-and-rescue operations, structural damage assessment, field medical care, and more. It was an honor for the IDF to assist Venezuelans in their critical time of need.

On this World Humanitarian Day, August 19, I want to shed light on the current IDF humanitarian mission in Colombia.

Today, an IDF delegation of 82 rescue personnel, passionate and committed individuals, all of whom are experts and come with extensive training and experience in the field, is working hard to bring relief to Colombians. They are split into search-and-rescue, engineering, and technological teams. As was the case in Venezuela, the IDF’s mission is straightforward: to save lives and assist in recovery.

Alongside direct rescue operations, the delegation is assisting in restoring public services and infrastructure to operation and is also working to establish a technological system that will allow for the centralization and management of information from the field. The delegation is working in close coordination with the Colombian government and local authorities.

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As the commander of the delegation, Brig. Gen Yossi Pinto has stated: “The activities of the ‘Alliance of Brothers’ delegation are an expression of the connection and friendship between the countries and our commitment to stand by the Colombian people at this time.”

Unfortunately, as of today, the IDF’s search-and-rescue team has not been able to rescue any individual from the rubble who was still alive. However, the delegation has assisted in the recovery of 17 deceased persons. The recovery of a missing individual’s body provides closure to family and friends. As the IDF understands all too well, this recovery allows for a proper funeral and gives loved ones the ability to mourn and eventually move forward. But the delegation is still doing everything in its power to find survivors. Its members are working as efficiently as possible and utilizing all the time remaining.

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The IDF sends humanitarian delegations to disaster zones because of our fundamental commitment to help those in need during difficult times. As we’ve reiterated over and over again - saving lives is the central pillar the IDF is built upon, whether that means defending Israeli civilians from terror threats across the Middle East or assisting in rescue efforts thousands of miles away from our homeland. The men and women of the IDF who are trained in rescue and recovery are not trained to “sell” a good image of Israel to the world. They are trained to save lives and restore and rebuild communities.

Shifting to our region, on this World Humanitarian Day, the real commitment to humanitarian values is reflected in how the IDF addresses civilian populations while simultaneously confronting armed enemies.

We, again, want to clearly present the facts:

Since the October 2025 ceasefire, more than two million tons of food have entered Gaza, along with more than 21,000 tons of medical equipment and medicines. More than 70,000 cubic meters of clean drinking water flow into Gaza each day. This is in addition to our extensive support for sanitation and medical facilities, as well as our routine evacuation of Gazans in need of emergency or specialized medical treatment.

When it comes to Gaza and Lebanon, the IDF is operating in full coordination with internationally mandated agreements. We are operating in these regions in order to save lives. The future of civilians in Gaza and Lebanon would be far more secure and prosperous without the presence of extremist terrorist organizations that use both civilian infrastructure and civilians themselves as shields for military activity .

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World Humanitarian Day is ultimately simple: it means that human life has value regardless of nationality, geography, or circumstance, and when we have the ability to help those in need, we have a responsibility to act. That principle is what brought the IDF’s rescue delegation to Colombia this month. The IDF did not ask who the people beneath the rubble were, what they believed, or what they thought of Israel. They came because communities had been devastated, families were searching for loved ones, and the IDF possessed expertise that could help. The same commitment to preserving life guides the humanitarian assistance the IDF facilitates in Gaza and Lebanon, even as it operates against terrorist organizations that deliberately embed themselves among civilian populations.

There is no contradiction between defending Israel and alleviating suffering abroad. Both reflect values at the heart of the IDF: human dignity, responsibility, professionalism, and the sanctity of life.