Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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Sonoma Susie's avatar
Sonoma Susie
6hEdited

In 2017, California faced extensive wildfires that overwhelmed our resources at the time. Israel sent firefighters to help us. We appreciated every moment. Since then, CALFIRE acquired aircraft, added staff, and improved emergency response systems.

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Peter Byrne's avatar
Peter Byrne
8h

What incredible hypocrisy. Fortunately, the IDF cannot spin its way out of humans everywhere recognizing the clear evidence of genocide and mass slaughters that is the IDF mode of operations. We see you.

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