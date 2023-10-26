Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Home
Notes
IDF Homepage
Archive
About

What is this?

The IDF has always been a strong believer in communicating and I subscribe to that approach. This newsletter is a way for me to share what’s going on within the IDF. No fluff, just the news that my team and I believe is important for you to know.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox. You can also learn more about the IDF at our website, IDF.il/en/

User's avatar

Subscribe to Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Field notes from the International Spokesperson of the Israel Defense Forces.

People

© 2026 Israel Defense Forces · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture