Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
IDF Homepage
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Future is Here: How the IDF Is Shaping the Future of Military Technology
These systems identify patterns, organize information, and present a clearer operational picture, allowing commanders to make faster, better-informed…
5 hrs ago
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
50
8
10
July 2026
Two Years After Majdal Shams
Majdal Shams became more than a tragedy. It became a turning point.
Jul 29
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
97
8
12
The Truth Behind Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
No amount of aid can guarantee food security if humanitarian organizations are obstructed, supplies are diverted, or aid workers are threatened.
Jul 27
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
109
21
25
The Lessons of AMIA Still Matter
Tonight, Argentina takes the field against Spain in the FIFA World Cup Final.
Jul 19
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
113
11
11
Two Hundred and Fifty Years Later
Two hundred and fifty years later, the principles of democracy, freedom, and hope remain.
Jul 4
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
99
11
10
When Disaster Strikes, the IDF’s Mission Expands
When earthquakes struck Venezuela this week, the IDF mobilized to join life-saving efforts beyond Israel’s borders.
Jul 2
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
87
22
10
June 2026
Hezbollah's Explosive Drones: What's Happening and What We're Doing About It
An update on a growing threat — and the people working around the clock to stop it
Jun 1
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
145
27
16
May 2026
Stepping Into the Role of the IDF’s International Spokesperson
A personal introduction from Lt. Col. Ariella Mazor on military service, leadership, transparency, and stepping into the role of the IDF’s International…
May 28
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
123
31
11
5 Lessons I Learned as the IDF International Spokesperson
LTC Nadav Shoshani, signing out
May 7
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
163
61
15
April 2026
Yom HaZikaron: Remembering the Cost of Israel
On a day like this, numbers cannot remain a statistic. Names are not just memory.
Apr 21
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
113
21
14
What the Numbers Show on Israel’s Northern Front
It is easy, in a war, to assume that nothing is changing—that both sides are simply trading blows without a clear outcome.
Apr 13
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
124
23
25
Iran is Recruiting Children into the War
The regime’s first priority is survival, not protection.
Apr 6
•
Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
88
13
23
© 2026 Israel Defense Forces
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts