Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

Mission Brief (Official IDF Substack)

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July 2026

Two Years After Majdal Shams
Majdal Shams became more than a tragedy. It became a turning point.
  Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
The Truth Behind Humanitarian Aid in Gaza
No amount of aid can guarantee food security if humanitarian organizations are obstructed, supplies are diverted, or aid workers are threatened.
  Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
The Lessons of AMIA Still Matter
Tonight, Argentina takes the field against Spain in the FIFA World Cup Final.
  Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
Two Hundred and Fifty Years Later
Two hundred and fifty years later, the principles of democracy, freedom, and hope remain.
  Lt. Col Ariella Mazor
When Disaster Strikes, the IDF’s Mission Expands
When earthquakes struck Venezuela this week, the IDF mobilized to join life-saving efforts beyond Israel’s borders.
  Lt. Col Ariella Mazor

June 2026

May 2026

April 2026

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